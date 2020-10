Howard will not be re-signed by the Red Wings, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.

Howard saw action in 27 games for Detroit this season in which he posted a 2-23-2 record with a career-worst 4.20 GAA and .882 save percentage. If the netminder decides to continue playing next year, he could be a decent backup option for a team in need of a veteran No. 2 option. Without a clear starting spot, the Syracuse native is unlikely to provide much in terms of fantasy value.