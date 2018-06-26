Jimmy Lodge: Deemed expendable by Winnipeg
Lodge was not tendered a qualifying offer from the Jets, consequently, he'll become an unrestricted free agent July 1, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
You have to feel for Lodge, as he hasn't come remotely close to living up to expectations since the Jets picked him in the third round (84th overall) of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft. In fact, the lanky centerman spent the majority of the 2017-18 campaign with ECHL Jacksonville, and he could only muster six appearances with Manitoba of the AHL. For what it's worth, he did dominate the mid-level rank to the tune of 17 goals and 32 assists over 57 games with the Icemen.
