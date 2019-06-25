Jimmy Oligny: Set for free agency
Oligny wasn't tendered a qualifying offer by Winnipeg on Tuesday.
Olginy will be allowed to become an unrestricted free agent July 1, though he may not have many suitors. The blueliner notched 11 points in 48 AHL games this season and has yet to make his NHL debut, something that may never come.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...