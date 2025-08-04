Vesey signed a two-year contract with Geneve-Servette HC of Switzerland's National League on Monday.

Vesey accounted for five goals, three assists, 36 shots on net and 32 hits across 43 regular-season appearances between the Rangers and Avalanche in 2024-25. He didn't see any playing time with Colorado during the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, but he should be in the mix for an increased role with Geneve-Servette HC in the 2025-26 campaign.