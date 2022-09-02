Vesey inked a professional tryout agreement with the Rangers Friday, per CapFriendly.

Vesey is going for a second stint with New York after making his NHL debut with them back in 2016 and went on to log 240 games during his first stint with the Rangers. Last year he joined the Devils' camp on a tryout and went on to earn a one-year deal. He had eight goals and 15 points in 68 games with New Jersey. The Rangers have a solid amount of depth, so Vesey making the team isn't a foregone conclusion, but if he has a good camp it's certainly a real possibility.