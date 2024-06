Smejkal signed a five-year contract with HC Dynamo Pardubice of Czechia on Thursday.

Smejkal picked up one goal and one assist over 20 NHL games, as well as 22 points in 47 contests with AHL Belleville. The 27-year-old winger signed an entry-level deal last May, but he was set to be an unrestricted free agent this summer before signing this deal to head back to his home country.