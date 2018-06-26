Nordstrom was not given a qualifying offer from Carolina on Monday and will hit free agency on July 1.

Nordstrom scored just two goals and seven points in 75 games this season and managed just 12 points the year before. The 26-year-old Swede skated just 10:34 minutes per game last season, and any team that signs him will likely keep him in a similar, limited role.

