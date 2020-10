Nordstrom will be allowed to hit free agency, though general manager Don Sweeney didn't rule out bringing the center back to Boston, per Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston.

Nordstrom ended the season stuck in a 32-game goal drought during which he registered a meager four assists. The Swede dished out plenty of hits over that stretch (89), though that's likely the bulk of his fantasy value heading into the 2020-21 campaign.