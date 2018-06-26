Joe Morrow: Ticketed out of

Morrow did not receive a qualifying offer from the Jets on Monday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

This will allow Morrow -- who collected 16 regular-season points in 56 games between the Canadiens and Jets last season -- to test the open market as an unrestricted free agent. However, Wiebe notes that the Jets could still be inclined to grant the defenseman a new deal at some point down the road.