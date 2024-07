Pavelski made his retirement from playing hockey official during an interview with SiriusXM NHL Network Radio on Tuesday.

As expected, Pavelski has decided to hang up his skates after accumulating 476 goals and 1,068 points in 1,332 career regular-season games for San Jose and Dallas. The 40-year-old forward also had 74 goals and 69 assists in 201 NHL playoff outings.