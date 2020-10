Thornton is expected to suit up for Swiss team HC Davos on Saturday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Thornton had been practicing with the team but will now officially join the team for game action. This doesn't change Jumbo Joe's plans to return for another NHL season, though he still needs to find a landing spot for the 2020-21 campaign. At this point in his career, the veteran center figures to slot into a bottom-six role yet should still be capable of putting up 30-40 points.