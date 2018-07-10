Whitney signed with Linkoping of the SHL on Tuesday.

Eight seasons in the pros only amounted to five appearances and one goal for Whitney at hockey's highest level, resulting in his departure for Europe. The 30-year-old forward also lacked production in the minors last season, gathering only 33 points (14 goals, 19 assists) in 62 games with AHL Hartford and AHL Hershey. A return to North America down the road appears unlikely for the remainder of Whitney's hockey career.