Martin will move from the crease to the press box, as he transitions to a coaching role.

Martin ends his career as ECHL Kalamazoo's all-time leader in wins, shutouts, game played and saves. The undrafted netminder never made his way to the NHL, instead spending the majority of his 14-year career in the ECHL. Given his importance to the Kalamazoo Wings, it shouldn't come as a surprise to see the team bring him on as an assistant coach.