Joel Ward: Dropped from PTO with Habs
Ward was released from his professional tryout agreement with the Canadiens on Tuesday.
Ward was hoping to extend his NHL career with the Habs, but evidently, he didn't impress in training camp. The veteran winger is 37 years old, accumulating 133 goals and 171 assists through 726 career games between the Wild, Predators, Capitals and Sharks.
