Joel Ward: Officially announces retirement
Ward will officially hang up his skates, he announced Monday.
Ward hasn't played professionally since 2017-18 when he was with the Sharks, so Monday's announcement is merely a formality. Over the course of his 11-year NHL career, the gritty winger racked up 133 goals, 171 assists and 557 hits in 726 games for Minnesota, Nashville, Washington and San Jose. Undrafted out of college, Ward also appeared in 83 playoffs games but was never able to lift Lord Stanley's cup, including losing in Stanley Cup Finals in 2015-16 to the Penguins.
