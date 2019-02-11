Joel Ward: Retires from pro hockey
Ward has officially retired from professional hockey, Shane Ross of CBC reports.
Ward played 11 NHL seasons and a total of 726 games, finishing with 133 goals and 304 points. He added 52 points in 83 playoff games.
