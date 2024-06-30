Anderson didn't receive a qualifying offer from Chicago on Sunday, according to Chris Johnston of The Athletic, so he will become an unrestricted free agent.
Anderson will be eligible to explore the open market Monday after posting five goals, 17 points and 57 shots on net over 55 contests with the Blackhawks during the 2023-24 campaign.
