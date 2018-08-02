Joey Hishon: Hanging up skates
Hishon will end his playing career in favoring of joining the scouting ranks.
Hishon will return to OHL Owen Sound where spent his four-year junior career in the role of regional scout. After a pair of 80-plus point campaigns with the Attack, the center was selected 17th overall by the Avalanche in the 2010 NHL Draft. Unfortunately, the 26-year-old's transition to the professional ranks didn't exactly pan out and he logged a mere 13 games for Colorado. After two seasons overseas, the Ontario native will return to North America and take on an off-ice role.
