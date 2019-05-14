Johan Larsson: Heading overseas

Larsson will return to Brynas IF (SHL) after seven seasons in the NHL, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Larsson was set to be a restricted free agent this summer, but rather than re-sign with Buffalo, the center will head back to his native Sweden. The 26-year-old came up through the Brynas youth system before joining the senior team in 2010-11. In 331 NHL appearances, Larsson registered 32 goals, 47 assists and 164 PIM. While it seems unlikely, it's not impossible that Larsson will return to North America at some point in the future.