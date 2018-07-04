John Albert: Returning to Europe
Albert inked a one-year deal with the Wolfsburg Grizzlys (DEL) on Tuesday.
A product of Ohio State University, Albert was selected by the Atlanta Thrashers in the sixth round of the 2007 NHL Draft. The center logged nine games with the organization -- which had completed its move to Winnipeg -- in which he tallied what will likely be his lone NHL goal. After splitting time with AHL Hershey and Hartford last season, the 29-year-old will link up with the Grizzlys for his second stint abroad, having previously spent the 2016-17 campaign with Karpat.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...