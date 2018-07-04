Albert inked a one-year deal with the Wolfsburg Grizzlys (DEL) on Tuesday.

A product of Ohio State University, Albert was selected by the Atlanta Thrashers in the sixth round of the 2007 NHL Draft. The center logged nine games with the organization -- which had completed its move to Winnipeg -- in which he tallied what will likely be his lone NHL goal. After splitting time with AHL Hershey and Hartford last season, the 29-year-old will link up with the Grizzlys for his second stint abroad, having previously spent the 2016-17 campaign with Karpat.