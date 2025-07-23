Ludvig agreed to terms on a one-year contract with HC Dynamo Pardubice (Czechia) on Wednesday.

Ludvig saw action in just eight NHL games for the Avs last year in which he generated two assists, nine shots and 16 hits while averaging a mere 12:57 of ice time. The blueliner was slightly more productive in the minors, generating 12 points in 31 regular-season games for AHL Colorado, but it wasn't enough for him to earn a qualifying offer from the Avs this offseason. At just 24 years old, the door is certainly still open for Ludvig to eventually return to the NHL, though he likely faces an uphill battle to do so.