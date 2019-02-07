McFarland -- who was playing with AHL Bakersfield on a minor-league contract -- will hang up his skates, the team announced Tuesday.

McFarland spent the bulk of his career in the AHL, where he logged 199 games and racked up 39 goals, 42 helpers and 84 PIM. The winger was drafted 33rd overall in the 2010 NHL Draft by the Panthers, but saw action in just three NHL games for the club back in 2015-16.