John McInnis: Joining coaching ranks
McInnis will join the Canton Cubs (NA3HL) as head coach and general manager, ending his professional career.
McInnis was a four-year player for Minnesota State, including serving as captain his senior season. For his career, he racked up 43 goals and 36 helpers in 133 collegiate appearances. Undrafted out of college, the winger spent the rest of his career playing in the ECHL, where he tallied 161 points in 297 contests. The closest the 29-year-old ever came to the NHL was a two-game stint in the AHL with Lake Erie (Cleveland).
