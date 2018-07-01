John Tavares: Destined to hit open market
Tavares, who is on the verge of becoming an unrestricted free agent, did not reach a contract extension with the Islanders on Saturday night, therefore, a seven-year contract will be the maximum length of his next deal, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
This certainly does not bode well for the Islanders' chances of retaining Tavares. If the star center was going to stay put, then he likely would have been letting the ink dry on an eight-year deal, which is an option only available to players who re-sign with the club that they played for in the previous season.
