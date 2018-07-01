John Tavares: Still teetering as free agency begins
Tavares remains unsigned with free agency beginning at 11:00 CT on Sunday, but the Islanders are out of the running, Arthur Staple of The Athletic New York reports.
So much looms on Tavares' decision, as teams that want to sign him also want to retain their other centers if unsuccessful. Tavares is the hottest commodity on the market, and there's five suitors vying for his services. It's unclear when his decision will surface, but expect it to shake the hockey world.
