Gaudreau will test free agency Wednesday, Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reports.
The Flames made a competitive offer, but the 28-year-old winger is set to get his first look at the open market in his career. Gaudreau, a New Jersey native, will be one of the top free agents available Wednesday, though it's unclear if he'll get a deal done on the first day of free agency.
