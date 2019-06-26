Jon Martin: Set to hit free agency
The Sharks didn't extend Martin a qualifying offer prior to Tuesday's deadline, so he'll hit the market as an unrestricted free agent on July 1.
Martin has been unable to crack the Sharks' lineup since signing his entry-level deal in March of 2016, so this news isn't exactly surprising. He was, however, somewhat productive in the minors last season, notching 28 points in 57 games, so he'll probably be able to secure a two-way contract with a new organization this offseason.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...