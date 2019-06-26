Jon Martin: Set to hit free agency

The Sharks didn't extend Martin a qualifying offer prior to Tuesday's deadline, so he'll hit the market as an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

Martin has been unable to crack the Sharks' lineup since signing his entry-level deal in March of 2016, so this news isn't exactly surprising. He was, however, somewhat productive in the minors last season, notching 28 points in 57 games, so he'll probably be able to secure a two-way contract with a new organization this offseason.