Gustavsson will hang up his skates and call it a career, Steven Ellis of The Hockey Writers reports.

Gustavsson spent the past three seasons playing in Sweden for Linkopings HC, registering a 47-52 record and .917 save percentage. Over the course of his eight-year NHL career, the netminder played for Toronto, Detroit, Boston and Edmonton in which he went 72-67-23 with a .901 save percentage and 2.88 GAA.