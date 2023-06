Johansson's two-year contract with Farjestad BK of the Swedish Hockey League, which was signed in May, was terminated Wednesday.

It appears Johansson will be looking for an NHL contract instead. He had a 2.33 GAA and a .920 save percentage in 26 AHL contests with the Eagles in 2022-23. The 27-year-old has appeared in 35 career NHL games, posting an 11-13-4 record, 3.35 GAA and .886 save percentage.