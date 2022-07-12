Johansson will become an unrestricted free agent Wednesday after not receiving a qualifying offer from the Panthers, George Richards of Panthers Press Box reports.

Johansson appeared in just two games with Florida in 2021-22, going 0-2-0 while posting a disastrous 7.76 GAA and .766 save percentage. At this point it remains to be seen if the 26-year-old Swede will garner any interest from other NHL organizations on the open market this summer.