Johansson signed a two-year contract with Farjestad BK of the SHL on Tuesday.

Johansson spent the majority of the 2022-23 campaign in the AHL, posting a 14-9-2 record with a 2.33 GAA and a .920 save percentage in 26 games with the Eagles. He also appeared in three games with the Avalanche during the regular season. Johansson was slated to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.