Jonatan Berggren: Going to free agency

Berggren is set to test the free-agent market Wednesday since he was not tendered a qualifying offer from the Blues on Monday, PuckPedia reports.

Berggren was claimed off waivers by the Blues from the Red Wings in mid-December. The 2018 second-round pick accounted for eight goals, 22 points, 58 shots and a minus-5 rating over 51 games between the two teams this past campaign. The Swedish winger hasn't appeared in the AHL since 2023-24, so at the very least, he should be able to land a two-way deal with a new organization Wednesday.