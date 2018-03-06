Cheechoo announced his retirement from hockey Tuesday.

Cheechoo played seven seasons in the NHL from 2002-03 to 2009-10, six of which came with the Sharks. He racked up an impressive 93 points (56 goals, 37 assists) with San Jose during 2005-06, taking home the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy for the most goals scored that season. He's spent the last four seasons producing in the AHL, but he's finally decided to hang up the skates at the age of 37.