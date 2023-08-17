Toews announced on Instagram that he won't play in 2023-24.

Toews has battled health issues related to long COVID over the last few seasons and wants to take some time to focus on getting better. However, he's not retiring and still might return in 2024-25. The 35-year-old had 15 goals and 31 points in 53 contests with Chicago last year. Toews entered the summer as an unrestricted free agent after completing his eight-year, $84 million contract.