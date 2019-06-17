Jonny Brodzinski: Will not return to Kings
Kings' General Manager Rob Blake announced that the team will not re-sign Jonny Brodzinski, making him an unrestricted free agent on July 1, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Brodzinski was injured during the preseason in 2018 and didn't make his NHL season debut until late February. He scored two goals and three assists in 13 NHL games during the 2018-19 campaign. Brodzinski will turn 26 later this week and could be an interesting depth signing this offseason.
