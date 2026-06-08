Joona Koppanen: Headed back to Europe

Koppanen agreed to terms on a contract with Swedish club Lulea HF on Monday, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports.

Koppanen appeared in 13 regular-season games for the Penguins this season but failed to find the back of the net. The 28-year-old winger did manage one assist, seven shots and 11 hits while averaging 12:08 of ice time. At this point, the Finn will be hard-pressed to get another NHL opportunity, having logged a total of 33 regular-season games and producing just three points, and figures to play the rest of his days overseas.