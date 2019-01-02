Joonas Lyytinen: Signs overseas
Lyytinen inked a two-year deal with HIFK of the Finnish league Sunday.
After being released unconditionally by the Predators, Lyytinen was expected to return to Finland. Over the past two years, the defenseman has split time in the AHL and ECHL. Given the organizations depth on the blue line, Lyytinen was going to be hard pressed to crack the 23-man roster.
