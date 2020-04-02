Jordan Kawaguchi: Hobey Baker Award finalist
Kawaguchi was announced as one of the three Hobey Baker Award finalists.
Kawaguchi is coming off a junior campaign in which he tallied 15 goals and 30 helpers in 33 games with the University of North Dakota. The undrafted center no doubt will find himself fielding calls about signing with an NHL club but still has one year of collegiate eligibility remaining.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.