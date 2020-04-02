Play

Jordan Kawaguchi: Named 2020 Hobey Baker Award Finalist

Kawaguchi was announced as one of the three Hobey Baker Award Finalist.

Kawaguchi is coming off a junior campaign in which he tallied 15 goals and 30 helpers in 33 games with the University of North Dakota. The undrafted center no doubt will find himself fielding calls about signing with an NHL club, yet still has one year of collegiate eligibility remaining.

