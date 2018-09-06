Jordan Sambrook: Hoping to latch on with Blue Jackets
Sambrook was added to the 2018 Traverse City Prospect Tournament roster Thursday.
Sambrook is looking forward to a clean slate with the Red Wings ultimately deciding not to sign him, despite the defenseman's status as the franchise's 2016 fifth-round (137th overall) draft choice. The 20-year-old split time between the OHL's Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds and Erie Otters in 2017-18, accumulating 10 goals and 29 assists over 67 games between those junior clubs. At this point, he can only hope to impress the Blue Jackets enough to garner a PTO and participate in the team's main training camp.
More News
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...