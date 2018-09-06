Sambrook was added to the 2018 Traverse City Prospect Tournament roster Thursday.

Sambrook is looking forward to a clean slate with the Red Wings ultimately deciding not to sign him, despite the defenseman's status as the franchise's 2016 fifth-round (137th overall) draft choice. The 20-year-old split time between the OHL's Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds and Erie Otters in 2017-18, accumulating 10 goals and 29 assists over 67 games between those junior clubs. At this point, he can only hope to impress the Blue Jackets enough to garner a PTO and participate in the team's main training camp.