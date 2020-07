Szwarz signed a one-year contract with Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod (KHL) on Wednesday.

Szwarz spent the bulk of the 2019-20 campaign playing in the AHL with Belleville for which he notched 18 goals and 18 helpers. In his three games with Ottawa, the winger failed to register a point while averaging a meager 4:55 of ice time. At this point, it seems unlikely the 28-year-old will get another opportunity to break into the NHL.