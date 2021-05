Weal has signed a one-year contract with AK Bars Kazan of the KHL, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Weal has spent the entirety of the 2020-21 campaign in the minors, picking up 24 points through 34 contests, so he's decided to head overseas to pursue a presumably more lucrative opportunity in Russia's top league. The 29-year-old forward may have played his last NHL contest.