Jordin Tootoo: Hangs up skates

Tootoo announced his retirement from professional hockey Friday in a post on his personal Twitter account.

The 35-year-old acted mainly as an enforcer during parts of 13 seasons in the NHL, which included stops in Nashville, Detroit, New Jersey and Chicago. Across 723 career regular-season contests, Tootoo registered only 161 points (65 goals), instead making his greatest fantasy impact in terms of penalty minutes and hits. He last appeared in the NHL with the Blackhawks in 2016-17 with the Blackhawks, suiting up in 50 games and serving as a bottom-six forward.