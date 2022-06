Korenar has signed a two-year contract with HC Sparta Praha of the Czechia league, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

Korenar wasn't expected to be tendered by the Coyotes as a restricted free agent this summer, so this news doesn't come as a surprise. It remains to be seen if the 24-year-old goaltender will try to return to the NHL following his two-year stint with HC Sparta Praha.