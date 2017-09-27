Play

Joseph Cramarossa: Let go from PTO

Cramarossa was cut by the Flames on Wednesday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Cramarossa was limited to just 10 games with Vancouver during the 2016-17 campaign, and he failed to secure a point while averaging a mere 10:35 of ice time. The 24-year-old likely lost out to Mark Jankowski -- a training-camp standout -- for a spot on the 23-man roster.

