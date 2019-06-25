Archibald was not given a qualifying offer by Arizona prior to Tuesday's deadline, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

Archibald set career highs this season in games played (68), goals (12) and assists (10), so it's a little surprising to see the club let him hit free agency. Considering he carried a reasonable $675,000 cap hit, the 26-year-old winger should have no problem finding a landing spot for the 2019-20 campaign and could push for a regular spot in the 23-man roster.