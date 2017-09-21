Currie is without a team after he Edmonton elected to terminate his professional tryout agreement Thursday.

The 24-year-old forward was a dynamic scorer in his final year of major junior, recording 104 points in 68 games, but since then has scored at a rate of about one point every other game between the ECHL and AHL. Having scored 22 goals in 67 contests for the Oilers' AHL affiliate in 2016-17, Currie would make a good addition to a minor league roster for the upcoming campaign.