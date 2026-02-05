Davies was put on unconditional waivers by Florida on Thursday for the purposes of terminating his contract, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Davies has eight goals, 12 points and 51 PIM in 31 outings with ECHL Savannah this season. The 21-year-old was selected by Florida with the No. 186 overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, and he hasn't played at the top level. This move will make him a free agent, ending his entry-level contract that was originally signed Dec. 7, 2023.