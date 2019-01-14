On Monday, Gorges took to Twitter and Instagram to officially announce his retirement from hockey.

Gorges, 34, will hang up the skates after suiting up in 783 NHL games. His last NHL action came a season ago, as a member of the Sabres, with the stay-at-home defenseman recording a pair of assists in 34 games. Not known for his offensive contributions on the ice, the feisty blueliner posted 124 points while playing for three different teams over a 13-year career. He does not have plans to play overseas and calls Monday's decision " his retirement from the game of hockey".