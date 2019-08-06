Green will end his playing career to join WHL Winnipeg as an Assistant Coach.

Green actually hasn't played since 2016-17 when he was with Finnish club KooKoo. After being selected by Los Angeles with the 30th overall pick in the 1996 NHL Draft, the 41-year-old Green went on to play in 341 games for eight different franchises in which he notched 36 goals, 40 assists and 474 shots.